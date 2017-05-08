Countback win for Jacobs

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
THE annual running of the Francis Francis Cup took place last weekend at Henley Golf Club which resulted in a win for long-time member Ron Jacobs with a score of 41 Stableford points which was decided on countback from Kenny Roderick.
Andy Williams was third with a score of 39 points which was a point better than the quartet of Bryn Teasdale, Simon Ledger, Peter Craig and Alan Gaffney.
The ladies’ spring closed competition was won by single handicapper Morag Broom with a net score of 64 which included an eagle three on the 14th hole.
Harriet Wynn-Jones was the runner-up in Division 1 with a score of net 69 which was a shot better than Sarah Hillas in third place. Jacquie McCourt was fourth with 71 points.
Division 2 was claimed by Elaine Dudeney with a score of net 70 on countback from Jan Gould and Ali Mitchell. Nikki Donohoe was a point further back in fourth place.
