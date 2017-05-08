Badgemore Park retain bragging rights

BADGEMORE PARK ran out winners at home to Henley to retain the BadHen Plate.

Led by team captain Ken Arlett, three of the six Badgemore pairings recorded straight wins, two pairings halved and one losing at the 17th, to record a 4-2 success.

This success was not mirrored by the mixed or midweek men’s teams. The mixed side lost 5-1 against the Springs while the midweek men went down 5.5-0.5 against a strong team from Caversham Heath.

The ladies brought success back to Badgemore Park with an away win at North Oxford in the first of four Oxfordshire Mid-Silver League matches. The Badgemore Park Ladies won 3-2.

Meanwhile youngster Jamie Palmer triumphed in the final of the midweek winter round robin competition. Palmer faced John Tugwell in a tight match with Tugwell two up after 12 when Palmer managed to turn the tide winning the next five holes to secure the match three and two. Elsewhere Millie Anderson continued her impressive rise by making the final of the Ladies’ Oxfordshire Golf Championship where she narrowly lost out.

In the men’s monthly medal competitions Calum Miller took the Saturday Division 1 honours with a gross 73, net 68 score. Greg Cooper was runner-up with 85, 72 and Lindsay Anderson third on 83, 72. Theo Ziffo won Division 2 with 88, 69 with John Searle second on 90, 71 and John Bowers third with 86, 71.

In the Sunday Division 1 competition Kevin Harris took the honours with a gross 76, 64 net score ahead of Calum Miller with 69, 64 and Adrian Whyles with 79, 67. Division 2 was won by Theo Ziffo with 88, 69, William Jones runner-up with 87, 69, and Les Hines third on 88, 69.