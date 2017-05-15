Monday, 15 May 2017

Grainger back to best in medal competition

SINGLE-figure handicapper Nick Grainger won the medal competition in conjunction with the Luker Putter competition at Henley Golf Club last week.

It was a welcome return for Grainger into the winners’ circle with a net score of 66 which was even more remarkable as only two of the 84 competitors managed to beat their handicaps.

Harry Metcalfe was the other one, who finished runner-up with a score of net 68. Third place was claimed by Bryn Teasdale with a net 71 on countback from Paul Bradford, Kenny Roderick, Richard Stow and Richard Wilson.

The ladies’ medal also took place last week in conjunction with the Foundation Brooch and Helga Keay was successful in the top division with a net 70 on countback from Morag Broom.

Ladies’ captain Clare Dodds was third with a net 73. Division 2 was claimed by Gill Mitchell with a net 73 which was four shots better than Jacquie McCourt and Rita Sharman-Crawford.

Maria Clift took Division 3 with a net 73, again on countback from Tracey Ellis. Nikki Donohoe was third with a net 74.

The winner of the Foundation Brooch came from Division 4 where Susan Dearlove recorded the best score of the day, a net 68. Sue Jennings was runner-up in this division with a net 75 on countback from Gail Nathan.

