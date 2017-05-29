Carmichael lifts cup

SEVEN handicapper Andrew Carmichael ran out winner in the annual running of the Floate Cup at Henley Golf Club last week.

Carmichael hit a three under par net 67 to claim the trophy. Dave Crooks was the only other player to beat his handicap with a net 69 to take the runners-up spot.

Level pars of net 70 were recorded by Martyn Metcalfe and Tony Hayden-Cadd to take third and fourth place respectively.

The ladies’ National Golf Challenge competition resulted in a win for Helga Keay in the top division with 36 points which was three better than runner-up Maggi Buffin. Harriet Wynn-Jones claimed Division 2 with a score of 38 points which was two better than Sharon Chamberlain. Ngairey Palin was third with 35 points. Division 3 was won by Cindy Weight with a score of 37 points which was two better than Val Cumming and Miriam Dalton whilst Division 4 and the trophy went to Sheila Needham with a score of 40 points. Sue Jennings was runner-up with 39 points.

The Junior Spring classic took place on Sunday resulting in a win for Leo Allen in Division 1 with a score of 35 points which was two points better than Tom Hancock. Division 2 was won by Fergus Heggie with 43 point, six shots better than runner-up Richard Latimer.

The seniors’ Spring Cup competition took place on Monday and past captain Craig Breeze took the spoils with a score of 40 Stableford points. Alan Brunskill claimed second spot with a score of 38 points on countback from Peter Ferretti and Peter Gould.