Beresford triumphs

ONLY one shot separated the top three in Division 1 May Weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath.

Philip Beresford took the honours with 37 points. He shot halves of 22 and 15 points, recording eight pars and one birdie.

Runner-up was David Jubb on countback from Joseph Sicheri, both with 36 points. Jubb shot nine pars and one birdie in even halves of 18 points, while Sicheri had eight pars and one birdie in halves of 19 and 17 points.

Division 2 winner was Christopher Searle with 38 points, 21 points on his back nine. Runner-up was Jon Winstanley with 37 points, also with 21 points on his back nine. Third was Neil Ruegg on countback from Scott Munro, both with 35 points.

John Endersby won Division 3 with 39 points and Neil Duguid was second on 37 points, with an eagle two on the par four ninth hole. Third was Daniel Dover on countback from Joseph Lawrence, both with 36 points.

Twos were recorded by Stephen Beresford and Archie Smith on the eighth hole, Duguid, ninth hole, Stephen Beresford, Richard Craven, Duguid, Lynne Rumbold and James Walker, all on the 13th hole, and by Jason Springer, 17th hole.