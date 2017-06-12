In form Millard records eagle on way to winning midweek Stableford

THE midweek Stableford at Caversham Heath provided another tight finish as only two points separated the top three in Division 1 with only a one point difference between the top two in Division 2.

James Millard was in scintillating form in Division 1 recording 13 pars, one birdie and one eagle in his tally of 41 points (halves of 18 and 23 points).

Runner-up with 40 points was Jonathan Fleming who scored 12 pars and three birdies in halves of 21 and 19 points. Third was Adam Paul Baker with 39 points. Baker had halves of 20 and 19 points, but a nil return on the 10th hole proved very costly.

In Division 2 John Holdsworth recorded four points on five holes, however, this was offset by three nil returns. His 41 points were still enough to hold off the challenge of Andy Ward who scored 40 points, also with three nil returns. Third was Jeannette Taylor with 37 points.

The team of Mathew Brakspear, Stuart Adamson, Tim Bicknell and Luke O’Brien claimed the Joe Melling Classic played off nine tenth handicap allowance with two scores counting in each hole. They won by virtue of countback, after collecting six points on the last hole.

Second was the team of Christopher Bennett, Mike Capaldi, Duncan Peart and Nick Wilson, who, despite picking up seven points on the 17th hole, only scored five points on the last. Third was the team of Andrew Parker, Chris Parker, Jonathan Burnett and Simon Read who recorded one seven point tally, but could only muster three points on the last. All three teams finished with 88 points.