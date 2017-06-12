Livy triumphs on countback

LOW handicappers dominated the 36 hole handicap competition on Saturday at Henley Golf Club when the Lovell Bowl was competed for. The competition is the same as the club championship but handicaps are taken into consideration.

After the morning round five-handicapper Chris Maxted was leading with a net 68 which was three shots better than Alan Wilson. However, a net 70 from Jason Livy (6) in the afternoon was enough for him to realise a score of 143 (three over par) to lift the trophy on countback from Maxted. Nigel Hawkins, Peter Craig, John Mitchell and Steve Neeham all recorded 145 (five over par) to contest the lower places.

Ladies’ captain Clare Dodds took the top division when the ladies held their monthly medal and Jubilee Cup competition recently, with a net 70 on countback from Lucy Terris, Sarah Hillas was third with a net 72.

Harriet Wynn Jones claimed Division 2 with a net 71 which was two shots better than Gail Henderson whilst Tracy Ellis won Division 3 with a net 69 on countback from Gay Bentley-Coleman.

Good scoring was recorded in Division 4 where Jan Gould claimed top spot and the Jubilee Cup with a net 64. Kathy Hooper also recorded a great score of net 66 to take the runner-up spot which was one shot better than Ali Mitchell.