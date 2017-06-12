Badgemore team take honours in annual open anniversary tournament

BADGEMORE PARK hosted its annual open anniversary weekend where entrants from 34 different clubs from around the country competed.

The two-ball better-ball format saw 27 four-balls take on the course on Saturday and a further 21 on the Sunday.

The main beneficiaries of this weekend of golfing are the captain and lady captain charities and to help bolster contributions to these a variety of fun side competitions were held including a putting challenge, target chipping and beat the pro. Prizes were also up for grabs for nearest the pin on the par threes and the longest drive on the par four 11th.

The prize of a car for a hole in one on the 13th remained unclaimed at the end of the weekend though there were a handful of claims to have been within inches. The Saturday competition was won by Badgemore Park team of Kevin Grant, Darren White, Arron Stevens and Wayne Porter closely pursued by Terry Howse, Robin Harris, Angus Harris-White and Richard Blackwell with the third placed team being Danny Fois, Gordon Hannam, Eric Marwood and Ken Arlett.

Angus Harris-White is one of the crop of young golfers emerging from Badgemore Park and his gross 66 on the day was pivotal in helping his team secure second birth.

The following day from the field of 21 teams a visiting four-ball from Sunbury came first. Graham Dean, Harry Dean, Colin Sears and Tony Varndall won from second placed Dave Durrant, Terry Jacklin, Peter Ramsey and Clive Green with third being Eric Knott, Eric Marwood, Malcolm Sears and Joe Sears.