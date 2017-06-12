Gillotts pupil gains area final spot

A HENLEY student will be representing the South of England in the finals of the English Schools National Golf Championships at The Kendleshire Golf Club in Bristol this summer.

Angus Harris-White, a year 11 pupil at Gillotts School, qualified for the finals last week in the South of England Schools Championship which was played at Henley Golf Club. Harris-White scored rounds of 71 and 76 to beat other students from Oxfordshire, Kent, Middlesex, Surrey and Berkshire.