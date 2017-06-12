Monday, 12 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gillotts pupil gains area final spot

Gillotts pupil gains area final spot

A HENLEY student will be representing the South of England in the finals of the English Schools National Golf Championships at The Kendleshire Golf Club in Bristol this summer.

Angus Harris-White, a year 11 pupil at Gillotts School, qualified for the finals last week in the South of England Schools Championship which was played at Henley Golf Club. Harris-White scored rounds of 71 and 76 to beat other students from Oxfordshire, Kent, Middlesex, Surrey and Berkshire.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33