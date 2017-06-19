Monday, 19 June 2017

Cameron secures senior title

HENLEY Golf Club’s new recruit Douglas Cameron beat 180 of the country’s top senior golfers to win the prestigious English Seniors Championship at Saunton Golf Club in tricky conditions.

The 63-year-old who joined the club in April took on a field of relative youngsters as the qualification for seniors golf is 55 upwards but as a scratch golfer who has represented England at senior level he performed well to secure the crown.

Henley’s general manger Marcus Lovelock said: “Douglas has caused quite a stir at Henley Golf Club — just to have a golfer playing in the English Seniors is a bit special but for him to win is incredible.”

Cameron, who lives in Stoke Row, continues his busy Seniors tour schedule this week with the European Seniors in Vienna.

