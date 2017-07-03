Franklin secures trophy

HENLEY held the competition for the Hemani Trophy on Sunday, the only mixed medal competition which takes place at the Harpsden club.

Coming out on top was 32 handicapper Anne Franklin with a net score of 65 to take the trophy by one point from runner-up Ian Norris. Adam Taylor, Tony Hayden-Cadd and Chris Fisher were the only other players in the field of 92 players to better their handicap with net 68s.

The club also held the Garnham Cup competition which is the main men’s better ball pairs competition. In a tight finish the pairing of Jim Newbold and Richard Sessions came away with the cup with a score of 43 Stableford points on countback from Dave Griffin and Ian Heggie.

The pairings of Gordon Capel and Phil Warlow also recorded the same score to take third place again on countback from the team of Sean Ingram and Ron Jacobs.

The pairing of Keith Hillas and Len Leigh will be kicking themselves after they recorded a score of 46 points but were disqualified for not signing their scorecard after their round.

Badgemore Park witnessed another success from one of the club’s up and coming youngsters at last weekend’s club championships.

Two rounds, held over two days, saw 18-year-old Calum Miller emerge as the new club champion posting 70 in his first round and a creditable 77 on the more blustery Sunday to edge John Routledge by just one shot.

David Giles was third, only a single shot adrift and this was enough to see Giles lift the Directors’ Trophy with his net 133 over the two rounds. John Routledge managed second place again with his net 136 with another youngster, Owen Saunders, taking third place on net 137.

Stuart Barnett continued his recent good form by winning the Abbott Hill Competition at Caversham Heath last weekend.

Barnett, who won a nine hole competition earlier in June, scored 38 Stableford points on Saturday and 35 points on Sunday for a combined total of 73 points to win by one point. Runner-up was Paul West with rounds of 34 and 38 to give a combined total of 72 points. Joint third were Gordon Berry and Jon Winstanley, both with 38 and 32, totalling 70 points.

On the Saturday Barnett scorched around the back nine in 25 points, recording nine pars and two birdies – each birdie securing four points.