Wilson and Mills take championship honours

HENLEY Golf Club held their seniors championship on Monday of last week in perfect golfing conditions where a large field assembled for the event.

The lowest handicapper in the competition, Alan Wilson, playing off five, recorded the best score of 75 to win the championship for the first time. His playing partner Neil Kelly recorded a 76 to take the runner-up spot from the early leader Alan Clarke who recorded a 77.

The handicap prize went to Stewart Mills with a net 66 who was two shots better than runner-up Ray Ponsford. The Jubilee Cup was also run last weekend which is a qualifier for the Ladies’ Cup knock-out competition. Winner of the cup was 10 handicapper Henry Day with a score of net 63. Runner-up was Keith Packer with a net 67 whilst Colin Grimmett and Peter Ferretti were the only other competitors to beat their handicaps in a field of 70 players.

The outcome of the competition meant Day, Adam Taylor, Colin Grimmett, Gordon Capel, Harry Winstanley Snr, Peter Ferretti, David Lawrence and Keith Packer will be competing for the Ladies’ Cup.