Iley secures top prize

KEVIN ILEY took the Division 1 honours in the July midweek Stableford at Caversham Heath.

Iley scored 41 points and secured first place despite a double bogey on the last. Runner-up was Mark Pattle with 38 points and third was Merv Jones with 37. Jones was not helped by a double bogey on the last.

It was much tighter in Division 2 where two points separated the top seven players. Simon Dicketts claimed top spot with 34 points. Runner-up was Lynne Rumbold with 33 points, but countback was needed to decide third place with five players all recording 32 points.

Daniel Dover got the nod ahead of Audrey Fox, Michael Busher, Samuel Kpani-Addy and Keith Reid. Two double bogeys in her final two holes cost Rumbold her chance of taking top spot while Fox ended with a triple bogey. Kpani-Addy also suffered when he recorded a nil return on the last.