Captain's side lead the way at Badgemore Park

BADGEMORE Park members turned out in force to support captain Dave Haddock as he held his annual captain’s day on Saturday in aid of his chosen charity, the Chiltern Centre for disabled children.

In near perfect conditions 120 players took part in a better ball format that was won by the four ball team of, immediate past captain Paul Woolard along with Pauline Bishop, Steve Wyeth and Ann Weston. With the restriction of no more than two prizes per person the total of prizes on the day was spread between 23 participants.

The event raised a further £1,500 for the charity where the chair of trustees of the Chiltern Centre, Paul Barrett, gave an address thanking Haddock for his continuing support.

On Monday of last week the club held its annual seniors pairs open competition where 52 players from 20 different golf clubs competed in the better ball Stableford.

Winners were Santi Rodriguez-Garcia and Joe Rodriguez-Garcia from Caversham Heath Golf Club who posted a score of 46 points. In second place, with 44 points, were Richard Devas and Roger Lawson from Ellesborough Golf Club and in third, with 42 points, were Greg Cooper and Rod McKee of Badgemore Park.