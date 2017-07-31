Arlett in fine form at ladies' captain's day

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
DOROTHY Arlett took the honours in Division 1 when Badgemore Park’s ladies’ captain Lesley Sherman held her captain’s day last week. Sarah Deriaz was runner-up with Helen Upson finishing third.
Christine Ross took top prize in Division 2 with Sarah Kirby runner-up and Margery Dray third while in Division 3 Maggie Stanley took the top prize with Janine Glen second and Sue Cheale third.
The day raised almost £1,000 pounds for Sherman’s chosen charity, Pond Meadow School. At the end of the day Sherman presented Eric Nott with a new putter from the ladies’ section following 28 years’ service to the club.
31 July 2017
More News:
Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Villagers play silly games at church's annual family fun day
DOZENS of children and adults took part in a ... [more]
Garden centre boss admits defeat in planning dispute
A LONG-RUNNING planning dispute involving a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say