Monday, 31 July 2017

Arlett in fine form at ladies' captain's day

DOROTHY Arlett took the honours in Division 1 when Badgemore Park’s ladies’ captain Lesley Sherman held her captain’s day last week. Sarah Deriaz was runner-up with Helen Upson finishing third.

Christine Ross took top prize in Division 2 with Sarah Kirby runner-up and Margery Dray third while in Division 3 Maggie Stanley took the top prize with Janine Glen second and Sue Cheale third.

The day raised almost £1,000 pounds for Sherman’s chosen charity, Pond Meadow School. At the end of the day Sherman presented Eric Nott with a new putter from the ladies’ section following 28 years’ service to the club.

