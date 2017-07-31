Clare Dodds, ladies’ captain at Henley Golf Club, hosted more than 80 women members at her captain’s day event on July 4. The theme was “flower power” and all the players dressed suitably colourfully. Club captain Paul Goddard joined in the fun along with head professional Mark Howell and his staff. Refreshments organised by Clare’s husband Richard and her daughters Jenny and Lily were served at the halfway hut and the day concluded with afternoon tea and prizes.