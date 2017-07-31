Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

eadline

eadline

Clare Dodds, ladies’ captain at Henley Golf Club, hosted more than 80 women members at her captain’s day event on July 4. The theme was “flower power” and all the players dressed suitably colourfully. Club captain Paul Goddard joined in the fun along with head professional Mark Howell and his staff. Refreshments organised by Clare’s husband Richard and her daughters Jenny and Lily were served at the halfway hut and the day concluded with afternoon tea and prizes.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33