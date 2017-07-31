Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
Clare Dodds, ladies’ captain at Henley Golf Club, hosted more than 80 women members at her captain’s day event on July 4. The theme was “flower power” and all the players dressed suitably colourfully. Club captain Paul Goddard joined in the fun along with head professional Mark Howell and his staff. Refreshments organised by Clare’s husband Richard and her daughters Jenny and Lily were served at the halfway hut and the day concluded with afternoon tea and prizes.
31 July 2017
More News:
Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Villagers play silly games at church's annual family fun day
DOZENS of children and adults took part in a ... [more]
Garden centre boss admits defeat in planning dispute
A LONG-RUNNING planning dispute involving a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say