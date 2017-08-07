Trio secure their place in Euro tour pro am

DAVIS WISE, Dave Stankard and Anne Smith have won a place in the EuroPro Tour Pro Am competition taking place at Caversham Heath.

The EuroPro Pro-Am on Tuesday, August 15, is the curtain raiser for the Pentahotels Championship – a 54-hole EuroPro Tour event with a prize fund of £46,735 – hosted by Caversham Heath from August 16 to 18. The 156-strong field will be cut to the top 50 players plus ties for the third day.

The HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour is Europe’s leading development tour – and the European Tour’s satellite in the UK and Ireland – which consists of 15 main events. It provides Europe’s best up-and-coming golfers the chance to gain necessary experience of life on tour, and in particular in front of the TV cameras.

A two-hour highlights package from each event is broadcast on Sky Sports, and on 98 networks around the world reaching 400 million homes. In addition, every event is available to watch on demand in high definition on the tour’s YouTube channel.

Tommy Fleetwood (2011), Louis Oosthuizen (2002-2003), Charl Swartzel (2002), Andrew Johnson (2009-2011), Branden Grace (2010) and Nicolas Colsaerts (2002-2008) are just some of the players who have come through the EuroPro Tour ranks.

The Caversham Heath trio of Stankard, Wise and Smith won a special club competition held on Sunday for the right to play in the Pro-Am.

In the competition played off nine-tenth handicap allowance, the trio recorded 83 points. The runners-up were Chris Parker, Jonathan Burnett and Simon Read on countback from Barry Reynolds, Matthew Evans and Ashley Smith, both with 79 points.

Christopher Searle won a nine hole Stableford competition on Friday of last week. Searle recorded 39 points, one more than runner-up Mike Capaldi with 38 points. Third was Jack Turrill with 37 points.

Lynne Rumbold claimed the Amber Rose Bowl on Wednesday of last week with 37 points. Second was Sheila Evans with 36 points and third was Caroline Dover on countback from Fung Yee Sarah Lau, both with 31 points.