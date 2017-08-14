Caversham course in spotlight

CAVERSHAM Heath plays host to the Pentahotels Championship – a 54-hole PGA EuroPro Tour event with a prize fund of £46,735 — which runs from Wednesday to Friday.

The HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour is Europe’s leading development tour – and the European Tour’s satellite in the UK and Ireland – which consists of 15 main events. It provides Europe’s best up-and-coming golfers the chance to gain necessary experience of life on tour, and in particular in front of the TV cameras. The 156-strong field will be cut to the top 50 players plus ties for the third day.

A two-hour highlights package from each event is broadcast on Sky Sports and on 98 networks around the world reaching 400 million homes. In addition, every event is available to watch on demand in high definition on the tour’s YouTube channel.

Goring and Streatley’s Matthew Chapman is among the players taking part while Caversham Heath’s Barney Wytchard is on the reserve list.

On Tuesday the EuroPro Tour pro am competition acts as a curtain raiser to the main event.

Meanwhile Gareth Goodall claimed the Division 1 top prize in the weekend Stableford on Saturday where he scored 38 points.

Runner-up was Jonathan Fleming on countback from John Downey and James Walker, all with 37 points.

Division 2 winner was Tim Bicknell with 42 points. Wayne Mayers was second with 40 points and Jonathan Burnett was third, on countback from Mark Pattle, both with 39 points.

Jason Springer topped Division 3 with 39 points. Second was Adam Baker on countback from Nick Wilson and Stuart Adamson, all with 35 points.

David Cumming stormed through his back nine to record a superb 24 points to finish with 39 points to take the senior roll-up championship and the Oakley Trophy and that despite recording three nil returns in his outward nine. Neil Scott was runner-up, on countback from Robert Davidson, both with 38 points.