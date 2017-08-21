Anderson wins club's ladies' crown for fifth time

MILLIE Anderson has been crowned the Badgemore Park ladies’ champion for the fourth successive year and the fifth time overall.

The annual championship and Lyndon Trophy took place at the club on Tuesday of last week where 14 entrants played 36 holes.

Anderson took the honours with a gross score of 162 over 36 holes. The Lyndon Trophy, which was played in conjunction, was won by Sarah Kirby with a net score of 151. Meanwhile ormer Badgemore Park Golf Club captain, Don McGrae, travelled from The Wirral to oversee events and present the cup to the winners of the annual competition he established from which all proceeds are divided between the captain’s and lady captain’s charities.

The teams of three format where the best score counted on the first six holes, the best two on the middle six and all three scores for the run in, was won by Terry Killick and partners Lisbeth Thiesen and Ken Arlett, carding 74 points.