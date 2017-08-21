Gonzalez leads way

TONY Gonzalez triumphed in Division 1 of the Midweek Medal at Caversham Heath Golf Club on Wednesday of last week.

Gonzalez scored a net 73 while his nearest rival was John Endersby with net 75 and third was Jonathan Fleming with net 77.

Division 2 winner was Joseph Lawrence with net 75. Runner-up was Daniel Dover on countback from his wife, Caroline Dover, both with net 80. Caroline narrowly lost out after recording a triple bogey on the last hole.

Fung Yee Sarah Lau claimed the top spot in the ladies’ August Stableford with 38 points. Second was Kathy North with 30 points and third was Susie Matheson with 21 points.