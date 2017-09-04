Talented youngsters shine away from home

FIFTEEN juniors from Henley Golf Club held an away day at Hayling Island Golf Club.

Led by head professional Mark Howell, the young golfers assembled at 7.15am for the coach, which was sponsored by Westcoast.

As a links course alongside the Solent it was very different conditions from Henley but the lower handicap juniors were able to guide the adult volunteers through the sand dunes with remarkable skill.

There were individual and team prizes with “holiday rules” and jokers that could be played on nominated holes to double the score. This format led to some very high scoring with the girls’ team of Olivia Young, Lucy Hucker and Mairi Weir, taking team prize from the youngest players Zander Norris, Fergus Heggie and Archie Fulbrook.

On individual prizes Louis Johnson won Division 1, Archie Fulbrook, Division 2, and Olivia Young, Division 3.

Division 1 of the putting competition was shared between Leo Allen, Louis Johnson and Tom Hancock and Division 2 was won by Harry Ingram. The day was rounded-off by a trip to the funfair and a fish and chip supper.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday last week, Hennerton Golf Club held its annual ladies’ invitation day. Nuala Priest and Patricia O’Brien finished first with 49 point, runners-up were Sue Williams and Denise Barker with 44 points on countback while third pair was Dawn Goodhew and Maureen Handley, also with 44 points.

They played with a shotgun start, followed by afternoon tea. A half-way house provided Pimms