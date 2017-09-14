Giving you the platform to enjoy yourself

NESTLED on the outskirts of Henley, just one mile from the river, Henley Golf Club is the outstanding course in the area and is one of Oxfordshire’s finest pieces of natural golfing terrain.

The team at Henley work with a very simple ethos: we are here to give you the platform to enjoy yourself.

Whether you are here for a game of golf with a friend, a society day, a lesson with one of our pros or a visit for lunch, you’ll find a warmth of welcome on and off the course.

Henley Golf Club offers peace, tranquillity, customer service and a rather special golf course that was originally opened for play in 1907.

You have a choice of where to spend your leisure time; we would like you to spend some of it with us.

To enquire about playing golf at Henley, having a lesson or even joining the club as a golf or social member, call (01491) 575742.