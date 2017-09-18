Junior scholar goes from strength to strength with double win

GILLOTTS schoolboy Angus Harris-White has had a fortnight to remember.

Fresh from winning the junior championship at Henley Golf Club he also took the club championship last weekend.

The first round took place on Saturday and the top 26 made the cut and competed in the final round on Sunday. After the first round Peter Muhley was leading with a 69 which was two shots better than Harris-White and three better than Chris Maxted. Dave Griffin and Andy Brian were in fourth place with 73s.

The Sunday round was dominated by the leading two with Harris-White recording a 72 and Peter Muhley a 74 resulting in a tie after 36 holes. Jason Livy recorded the best round of 71 on the second round whilst Maxted’s 75 was good enough for him to claim third place in the overall competition.

There was a three-hole play-off to decide the champion and this failed to provide the winner so the competition went to sudden death. The fourth extra hole was halved in pars however a mistake at the second hole, the fifth extra hole, by Muhley let in the eventual winner with a par three.

The ladies’ championship was in contrast a more decisive outcome resulting in a comprehensive win for 2015 champion Karen Pollard. After the first round Pollard was enjoying an eight-shot lead over Sally Woolven with a 79 whilst last year’s champion Claire Dodds was third with an 89.

A 72 in the second round including four birdies was more than enough for Pollard to realize a winning margin of 16 shots from Morag Broom who recorded a 75. Sally Woolven was third with an aggregate score of 169. In the junior championship Harris-White took full advantage of the first round to record a gross 67 and a commanding 14 shot lead over Tom Hancock. Leo Allen and Max Gosby were back in third place with gross 84s. Hancock recorded a good score of 76 the next day, however the damage was done on the first day and Harris-White’s 79 on the second day was good enough for him to win by 11 shots. Jake Blackwell had a good score of 77 on the second day to claim third place with a gross score of 166 over the two days.

Tom Hancock can take some comfort on missing out on the main title by winning the handicap competition with a net 139 which was one shot better than the champion and William Frood who both recorded level par net 140.

The nine-hole junior club championship was won by 13 handicapper Archie Fulbrook with a score of 38 Stableford points. Harris-White has been a junior scholarship golfer at the Henley junior academy for the last nine years and is now playing regularly for the clubs scratch team. The youngster is now playing off a handicap of two.

The pairing of Damian Carville and Jack Turrill won a keenly contested PJP Cup (nine tenth handicap allowance) at Caversham Heath on Saturday.

Carville and Turrill recorded 44 points to win by one point from three pairings all on 43 points. After countback, the nod went to Chris Stacey and Mathew Brakspeare ahead of Andrew Jonson and Martin Chidgey and Luis Mesquita and Carl Bache.

Monty Herbert, Keith Hull, Kayne Richardson, Leon Richardson ran out winners of Hennerton Golf Club held their annual Captain‘s'’s Charity Day after scoring 99 points. Dawn Goodhew, Sean Cox, Charlie Cox and Paul Cox were runers-up with 98 points while John Matthews, Ryan White, Steve Wilson and Charlie Morton were third with 97.

The day’s golf was competed for by 115 players and raised £3,500 for this year’s charity, the Thames Valley Adventure Playground at Taplow through Wooden Spoon.