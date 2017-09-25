McLaren and Taylor triumph

HENLEY Golf Club held the annual running of the Charles Luker Memorial Cup last weekend, a foursomes competition which is also a qualifier for the principal pairs knockout competition which runs through the winter.

Coming out on top were Jim McLaren and Adam Taylor with a fine foursomes Stableford score of 39 points which was three points better than the pairing of Martyn Metcalfe and Bryn Teasdale. The pairings of Nigel Dudding and Mike Poulson and Chris Messenger and David Voss were fourth and fifth respectively in front of the pairings of Richard Fenn and Dave Lawrence and Jason Livy and Ian Thomas who recorded 33 points.

The top 16 in the competition qualified for the Autumn Foursomes knockout competition.

The Stanbrook Trophy also took place at Henley which is the seniors league annual end of season Stableford and this was won by the home club’s David Crooks who recorded 35 points which was two points better than Bruce Powlson, Keith Conway (Sonning) and Henley member Roger Hanner.

Colin Chater from Goring and Streatley Golf Club recorded a hole in one on the seventh hole during the competition.

The extra medal was also played last week and this resulted in a win for the back in form Ian Heggie who recorded a net 67. Michael Smith, David Voss and Andy Bryan were four shots behind with net 71s.