Lamb is Sunday best at Caversham

NINE pars and two birdies helped Michael Lamb to claim top spot in Division 1 of the weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath on Sunday.

Lamb went out in 21 points and came back in 19 points. Runner-up was James Walker with 37 points. The highlight of his round, which included five pars and two birdies, was an eagle three on the par five fourth hole. Third was Matt Gibson with 35 points.

Division 2 was a tight affair with two points covering the top eight, with countback needed to separate six players for third place. The winner was John Endersby with 38 points. Runner-up was Luis Mesquita with 37 points. Adam Paul Baker got the nod for third place, ahead of Paul Lobban, Nigel Barden, Kevin Iley, Stuart Webb and Matthew Evans, all with 36 points.

Toby Joyce scored 22 points on his back nine to win Division 3 with 39 points. Runner-up was Jim McGiveron with 35 points and third was Caroline Dover with 34 points.

Callum Peart won Division 1 of the midweek Stableford with 37 points. Runner-up was Jonathan Fleming with 36 points, including 12 pars and two birdies. Third was Stephen Halford with 33 points. Halford came home with 20 points.

Division 2 winner was Niall Wood with 34 points. Second was Simon Dicketts with 32 points and third was Caroline Diver with 31 points.