It's same again for Seward 50 years on

A HUNTERCOMBE golfer has won the club’s scratch gold medal 50 years after winning his first title on

the Willie Park designed course.

Robert Seward won his first scratch gold medal on the Huntercombe Golf Club course exactly 50 years ago. In the subsequent years he notched up a further three gold medal titles in 1969, 1980 and 1981, together with three successive blues in the Oxford University golf team in 1967, 1968 and 1969.

Robert returned a gross 73 to record his fifth scratch title. Playing off a handicap of six, his scratch score was sufficient to beat his playing partner, Ian Wood-Smith, by two shots and to see off a challenge from his son, Keith Seward, who finished in third place overall.

Robert’s father, Dr EC Seward, won the same title in 1954.

The course had undertaken some subtle changes recently by Grant Stewart, the course manager and his team of greens staff, which has led Golf World magazine to include Huntercombe in its top 100 courses review, with “a top 50 spot beckoning.”