Caversham treasurer scoops hat-trick of wins

CAVERSHAM Heath Golf Club treasurer Caroline Dover has completed a hat-trick of club knockout competition victories.

Dover defeated Lynne Rumbold in the final to win the Ladies’ V&A knockout competition, partnered Anderson Goddard to victory over Brian Connolly and Alec Hone in the final of the John Pitt Pairs Trophy, and then joined her husband Daniel Dover to beat Andy King and Lee Kirton in the R&A Pairs knockout competition.

Daniel Dover was also in the shake-up for the Rod Starling Trophy Stableford competition, finishing third with 36 points behind winner Jim McGiveron with 40 points and runner-up Jim Willson with 38 points

Santiago Fernandez Garcia won the Landon Seniors Matchplay competition by beating Mark Raymond in the final.

Brian Morrison won Division 1 of the Midweek Medal with net 70. Runner-up was John Endersby with net 72 and third was Shaun Wharton with net 73.

Division 2 winner was Samuel Kpani Addy with net 72. Second was Simon Dicketts on countback from Colin Parkes and Andy Ward, all with net 76.