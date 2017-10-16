Read leads the way

Monday, 16 October 2017

KYE MACHIN and Darren Bonney secured a narrow victory in the scratch pairs medal played at Caversham Heath.

Machin and Bonney returned a score of gross 70 to win by one shot from Jonathan Fleming. Third, a further shot back was the pairing of Gareth Goodall and Richard Craven.

The October ladies’ medal was won by Sarla Read with net 79. Lynne Rumbold was second with net 80 and third was Caroline Dover with net 81.

