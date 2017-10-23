Hardman secures Burke Cup honours

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
Monday, 23 October 2017
LAST week heralded the end of the summer at Badgemore Park Golf Club with two major competitions and a match bringing the season to a close.
The Burke Cup competition took place on Wednesday with an entry of 38 players from which Mervyn Hardman emerged victorious with a Stableford score of 41 points, followed by Tim Cotter in second place (37) and Steve Carder third (36).
At the weekend the annual A/B versus C team match took place with C team captain Mark Stevens lifting the cup for a second year in succession having led his team to a 4-2 victory.
The medal winners’ final took place on Sunday with Martyn Walker carding a magnificent 85 for a net 64, a comfortable margin from second placed Darren White (78/69) and third placed Neil Linklater (91/69).
Meanwhile in the ladies’ section the Quaich Trophy competition, which runs from April to September, was won by Moira Lawrie with 103 points. Runner-up was Jeanne Nichols with 99 points and in third place was Sylvine Andrews with 97.
The lady captain’s charity competition winner was Elma Grant with 31 points. Andrews was runner-up with Lesley Shurman third on countback.
The greenstaff Christmas fund winner was Joy Brinsford in a competition that was competed for by 32 golfers.
