Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hardman secures Burke Cup honours

Hardman secures Burke Cup honours

LAST week heralded the end of the summer at Badgemore Park Golf Club with two major competitions and a match bringing the season to a close.

The Burke Cup competition took place on Wednesday with an entry of 38 players from which Mervyn Hardman emerged victorious with a Stableford score of 41 points, followed by Tim Cotter in second place (37) and Steve Carder third (36).

At the weekend the annual A/B versus C team match took place with C team captain Mark Stevens lifting the cup for a second year in succession having led his team to a 4-2 victory.

The medal winners’ final took place on Sunday with Martyn Walker carding a magnificent 85 for a net 64, a comfortable margin from second placed Darren White (78/69) and third placed Neil Linklater (91/69).

Meanwhile in the ladies’ section the Quaich Trophy competition, which runs from April to September, was won by Moira Lawrie with 103 points. Runner-up was Jeanne Nichols with 99 points and in third place was Sylvine Andrews with 97.

The lady captain’s charity competition winner was Elma Grant with 31 points. Andrews was runner-up with Lesley Shurman third on countback.

The greenstaff Christmas fund winner was Joy Brinsford in a competition that was competed for by 32 golfers.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33