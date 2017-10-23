Countback rule gives Clark midweek title

DESPITE a nil return on his first hole, countback gave Jonathon Clark victory in Division 1 of the midweek Stableford at Caversham Heath.

Clark had halves of 18 and 21 points to record 39 points, edging out Darren Bonney or top spot, both with 39 points. Third was Dennis Sunderland with 37 points.

Division 2 winner was Samuel Kpani Addy with 39 points. Runner-up was Jim Willson with 37 points and third was Keith Reid with 36.

There were pars and birdies galore in Division 1 of the monthly medal on Sunday.

Michael Deignan recorded 12 pars and four birdies to win Division 1 with 43 points. Runner-up Andrew Parker had 15 pars and one birdie in his total of 42 points. Third was Will Tate on countback from Mark Banham, both with 40 points. Tate hit eight pars, five birdies and an eagle in his tally, while Banham recorded 13 pars and one birdie.

Division 2 winner was Paul Lobban with 38 points. Second was David Holloway on count back from Adam Paul Baker, both with 37 points.

The high scores continued in Division 3 with Simon Read topping the pile with 38 points, including one four pointer and a nil return. Kevin Iremonger, recovered from a disastrous 12 points on his front nine to finish with 38 points, to take runners-up spot on countback from Samuel Kpani Addy, both with 38 points.

Iremonger scored five four point totals, four of them on the back nine, while Kpani Addy had three four point scores in his outward tally of 24 points.