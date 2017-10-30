Monday, 30 October 2017

Duo retain vase title

MARL RAYMOND and Lynne Rumbold held on to win the October Vase (mixed greensomes format) with 35 points at Caversham Heath Golf Club on Friday of last week.

Caroline and Daniel Dover were second with 34 points and James Millard and Sarla Read third with 33.

