Metcalfes wrap up cup win

MARTYN Metcalfe and his son Harry won this year’s Generation Cup at Henley Golf Club on Sunday.

The annual running of the competition where a member can play with a member of their family of a different generation, saw the duo gain victory with 43 Stableford points, a point clear of Ellysha and Anne Franklin. Martin and Max Gosby were third with 39 points.

The medal winners’ medal also took place last weekend where Phil Warlow was the winner with a net 70 on countback from Andrew Carmichael.

The Stableford winner played on the same day was claimed by John Mitchell with 37 points which was three points better than Richard Bull. The Last Medal of the Year competition was won by Len Leigh with a net 68 which was four shots better than Marcel Petrie and Michael Broom.

The ladies held the second round of the Collins Cup competition and this was won by Janet Thompson with a score of 31 points which was a point better than Lucy Terris and Delia Norris. Muriel Quinsac and Sandie Howell were a further point behind in fourth and fifth place respectively.

The 15-hole competition was won by Maggi Buffin with 30 points which was two points better than Taissia Foum-Cheshire. Christine Valentine was third with 26 points.

The seniors Presidents’ Trophy was won by George Wronski with a score of 38 points on countback from Chris Pyatt and Mike Poulson whilst David Voss claimed the Stableford on Monday with a score of 38 points on countback from his usual playing partner and Presidents’ Trophy winner Wronski. Mike Walker was third with 37 points.