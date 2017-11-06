Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Success for Reynolds

CASTLE Royle Golf Club held its ladies Stableford competition last weekend with play taking place in breezy conditions.

Chrissie Reynolds triumphed with 33 Stableford points, narrowly beat Sonya Singh into second place with a score of 32 with Julie Metelko third with 30.

In the pairs betterball Stableford the winners were Mark Buffrey and David Skelton with 47 points. Runners-up were Noel Penrose and Tim Shin with 43 points and third David Langley and David Williams with 41.

In the seniors Stableford Paul Masters came out on top with 40 points edging David Hesketh into second place a point behind, beating Martin Deaves in third on countback.

The ladies’ gold league players won their league emphatically last week and will be promoted to play in Gold League Division 1 next season.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33