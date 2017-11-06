The Springs ladies take honours at Badgemore

BADGEMORE Park’s ladies’ section held their Inter Club Trophy competition which was competed for this year by 10 different clubs.

The format consisted of a team Stableford with four of the best scores counting towards the score for the club.

The winners of the club prize and Inter Club Trophy with 118 points were Lesley Sparrow, Maggie Edson, Lyn Bewley, Caroline Walker, Sue Appleby and Muriel Hoare from The Springs.

Runners-up were Nerys McGuinnes, Bryony Moore, Rowena Paxton, Brenda Hanna, Sarah Hocking and Lyndsey Carter from Harleyford with 117 points.

The winning team with 122 points were Marilyn Hocking from Reading, Lyn Bewley from the Springs’ Imelda Dalton from Sand Martins and Anne Hooper from Hennerton.

In second place on countback with 117 points were Maggie Edson from The Springs and Marion Hitchcock from Royal Ascot, Maddie Field from Henley and Mary Lush from Sand Martins.

The best individual score for the lady who had not won a team prize was Tracey Smith from Mapledurham with 32 points.

Meanwhile 30 ladies enjoyed an exchange day with Mapledurham Golf Club where a three-ball alliance was played. Joy Wetherell, Carol Searle and Badgemore’s President June Gaffney ran out winners with 80 points while Gloria Sinclair, Christine Ross and Sarah Deriaz were runners-up with 75 points.