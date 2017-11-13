Monday, 13 November 2017

Dodds and Norris triumph

THE annual ladies junior salver event at Henley Golf Club proved to be a success once again as 12 ladies paired up with 12 juniors to compete for the prestigious trophy.

The foursomes format event was won by ladies’ captain Clare Dodds with Zander Norris with 37 points. Runner-up was Anne Kennedy and Liam Hilditch with 34 points with Muriel Quinsac and Lauren Hilditch third with 32 points.

