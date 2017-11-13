Dodds and Norris triumph

Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
THE annual ladies junior salver event at Henley Golf Club proved to be a success once again as 12 ladies paired up with 12 juniors to compete for the prestigious trophy.
The foursomes format event was won by ladies’ captain Clare Dodds with Zander Norris with 37 points. Runner-up was Anne Kennedy and Liam Hilditch with 34 points with Muriel Quinsac and Lauren Hilditch third with 32 points.
13 November 2017
More News:
Residents urged to have their say on future development of village
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to give their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say