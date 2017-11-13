Fund-raising drive

A golf day raised more than £2,000 for charity.

The Nasio Trust, which is based in Chalgrove, hosted the event for 12 teams at Henley Golf Club.

There was a raffle with prizes including tickets to see The Killers and a signed England rugby shirt.

Jonathan and Nancy Hunt founded the charity, which works to tackle poverty in Kenya through education and childcare, healthcare provision and sustainable income-generating projects.

Mrs Hunt said: “Ninety per cent of the people who attended didn’t know anything about the charity before the golf day, so it gave us a chance to promote what we do.”

The event was organised by Emma Lerche-Thomsen, the charity’s supporter relations manager.

Pictured, left to right, Nancy Hunt, Jonathan Hunt, Selina Brathwaite, Emma Lerche-Thomson, Lauren Sabin and Sam Lerche-Thomsen