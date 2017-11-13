Fund-raising drive

Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
A golf day raised more than £2,000 for charity.
The Nasio Trust, which is based in Chalgrove, hosted the event for 12 teams at Henley Golf Club.
There was a raffle with prizes including tickets to see The Killers and a signed England rugby shirt.
Jonathan and Nancy Hunt founded the charity, which works to tackle poverty in Kenya through education and childcare, healthcare provision and sustainable income-generating projects.
Mrs Hunt said: “Ninety
The event was organised by Emma Lerche-Thomsen, the charity’s supporter relations manager.
Pictured, left to right, Nancy Hunt, Jonathan Hunt, Selina Brathwaite, Emma Lerche-Thomson, Lauren Sabin and Sam Lerche-Thomsen
13 November 2017
More News:
Residents urged to have their say on future development of village
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to give their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say