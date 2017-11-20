Raymond secures midweek honours

THERE was a tight finish in Division 1 of the Midweek Stableford at Caversham Heath on Wednesday of last week.

Mark Raymond claimed top spot with 36 points. Runner-up was Ian Gaff with 35 points and third Jose Fernandez-Garcia with 34.

Division 2 winner was Roger Stroome with 42 points, including two four point scores. Stewart Ostler was second with 39 points and third was Toby Joyce with 34.

Caroline Dover and Anne Smith won the ladies’ foursome Daily Mail qualifier with a score of 75. Second were Sheila Evans and Sarla Read with 79 and third Daphne Baker and Margaret Deigham with 87.

Adam Bradley, Jonathan Fleming, Lee Kirton and Jack Turrill won the Guy Fawkes four-player scramble, played off one tenth handicap allowance, with 61.3. A close second were Rowan Gardner, Roger Newman, Jon Winstanley and Rob Winstanley with 61.4. Third were Angela Adamson, Clive Adamson, Carl Bache and Nick Ford with 63.

The Ladies’ Guy Fawkes Stableford was won by Caroline Dover with 33 points. Second was Pamela Stapeley on countback from Lynne Rumbold, both with 30 points.

Just two shots covered the top five finishers in Division 1 of the October weekend medal. Countback was needed to separate the top three with Matt Gibson getting the nod from Gareth Goodall and Michael Beaumont, all with net 72.

Division 2 winner was Adam Bradley with net 68. Runner-up was Merv Jones on countback from Adam Paul Baker both with net 70.

Niall Ward claimed top spot in Division 3 with net 75. Second was Daniel Dover with net 87 and third was Keith Reid with net 78.

David Wise was the emphatic winner of the October midweek medal with net 68. Second was Jonathon Clarke with net 73 and third was Joseph Sicheri on countback from Santiago Fernandez-Garcia both with net 74.

Division 2 winner was Geoff Parlour with net 70. Second was Toby Joyce with net 72 and third was John Holdsworth on countback from Andy Ward both with net 75.

The captains’ fun competition played off nine tenths handicap allowance was won by the four of Jim McGiveron, Shaun Wharton, Andy Holmes and Andy Ward with 87. Runners-up were Gary King, Matthew Evans, Matt Gibson and Adam Baker with 84. Third were Stewart Ostler, Toby Joyce, Raef North and Michael Taplin with 83.

Darren Bonney recorded 11 pars and four birdies on his way to winning Division 1 of the November Weekend Stableford on Sunday.

Bonney carded 41 points to secure top spot. Runner-up was Mark Banham on countback from Dave Williams, both with 38 points.

Division 2 winner was Chris Stacey with 37 points. Second was Simon Walker with 36 points and third was Barry Reynolds on countback from Stuart Webb, both with 35.

Simon Reynell Taylor took the Division 3 top spot on countback from Stewart Ostler, both with 37 points. Third was Raef North with 36 points.