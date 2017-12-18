Robertson has the edge

THERE was another close finish to Division 1 of the midweek Stableford at Caversham Heath with one point covering the top six players.

Matt Robertson took the honours with 38 points on countback from John Sandall, both with 38 points. Third was Neil Scott, on countback from David Brown, Steve Painter and Merv Jones, all on 37 points.

Robertson started with 13 straight pars, followed by two bogeys, before recovering with two birdies and two pars to finish. Sandall finished with four straight pars, but had a nil return on his card. Brown recorded 15 pars and four bogeys while Painter, who had two birdies, also had three nil returns.

Spare a thought for Jones who, after a birdie on the 17th hole, stood on the 18th tee in prime position to take the top honours, however, he then struggled to a triple bogey and no points on the last.

Division 2 winner was Simon Reynell-Taylor with 38 points. Runner-up was Daniel Dover with 36 points. Third was Lynne Rumbold on countback from Simon Dicketts, both with 34 points.