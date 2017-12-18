Robertson has the edge

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
THERE was another close finish to Division 1 of the midweek Stableford at Caversham Heath with one point covering the top six players.
Matt Robertson took the honours with 38 points on countback from John Sandall, both with 38 points. Third was Neil Scott, on countback from David Brown, Steve Painter and Merv Jones, all on 37 points.
Robertson started with 13 straight pars, followed by two bogeys, before recovering with two birdies and two pars to finish. Sandall finished with four straight pars, but had a nil return on his card. Brown recorded 15 pars and four bogeys while Painter, who had two birdies, also had three nil returns.
Spare a thought for Jones who, after a birdie on the 17th hole, stood on the 18th tee in prime position to take the top honours, however, he then struggled to a triple bogey and no points on the last.
Division 2 winner was Simon Reynell-Taylor with 38 points. Runner-up was Daniel Dover with 36 points. Third was Lynne Rumbold on countback from Simon Dicketts, both with 34 points.
18 December 2017
More News:
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say