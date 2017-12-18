Shurman steps down

THE ladies’ section of Badgemore Park Golf Club held its annual general meeting earlier this month where captain Lesley Shurman performed her last role before handing over to new captain Carol Searle.

A cheque for £6,205 was given to Rebecca Greig, a teacher at Pond Meadow School, in Guildford, Surrey, which was the outgoing

captain’s chosen charity

and which her grandson attends.

Shurman was presented with flowers and vouchers plus a photo album of her year.