Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shurman steps down

Shurman steps down

THE ladies’ section of Badgemore Park Golf Club held its annual general meeting earlier this month where captain Lesley Shurman performed her last role before handing over to new captain Carol Searle.

A cheque for £6,205 was given to Rebecca Greig, a teacher at Pond Meadow School, in Guildford, Surrey, which was the outgoing
captain’s chosen charity
and which her grandson attends.

Shurman was presented with flowers and vouchers plus a photo album of her year.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33