ONLY one point separated the top five in the Turkey Trot, played off one tenth handicap at Caversham Heath on Saturday.

Gareth Ford and Darren Bonney took top place on countback from Christopher Searle and Paul Lobban. Third were David Holloway and Stuart Webb on countback from Neil McAllister and Nigel Barden and Chris Stacey and Andy King, all on 41 points. McAllister and King missed their chance of success after only picking up one point on the last hole.