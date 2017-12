NEW lady captain at Badgemore Park, Carol Searle, teed off her year in charge last week.

After the drive in there followed a nine-hole two-tee start Stableford competition where the front nine was won by Rosemary French and the back nine by Lisbeth Thiesen.

Beforehand a small pantomime was played by past captains and Badgemore's president June Gaffney.

The new captain’s chosen charity is Medical Detection Dogs.