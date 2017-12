ADORNED in Christmas attire, 92 golfers braved the cold and frost to play in the Christmas fun day Texas scramble at The Club at Mapledurham on Saturday morning.

Chris Rogers shot an eagle on the fifth followed by a hole in one on the sixth to take his team to victory.

With a combined handicap of 59 Chris Rogers, Sue Rogers, Karen Bridges and Carina Gandy went on to score three birdies and 12 pars to win the overall competition with an impressive net score of 56.5.

Pipped to the post and in second place were Alex Luxon, Darren Barkey, Tim Lawrence and Tim Mitchell with a net score of 57.

In third place were Julie Casey, Stephen Casey, Debbie Harris and Andrew Thompson with a net score of 58.

Nearest the pins were won by Roger Bevan on the second hole, Chris Rogers on the sixth with his hole in one, Karen Bridges on the eighth, Tim Lawrence on the 14th and Nigel Hurlstone on the 18th.

The longest drives were won by David Mehigan on the third hole and Eliza O’Neill on the fourth.

The course was filled with golfers in Christmas jumpers, tinsel and hats, and even a Brussel sprout tiara worn by Irene Manson while Santa costumes were worn by men’s captain James Newport and men’s vice captain Frank O’Neill and Sue Rogers.

Everyone went back to the clubhouse afterwards for a welcome bowl of hot soups. A raffle was also run with the proceeds going to the greenkeepers, led by Head Greenkeeper Paul Reeve. This was in appreciation of all their hard work throughout the year to keep the course in excellent condition.