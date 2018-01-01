Allen lifts Kathy Sparks trophy as junior captain drives in

FORTY young golfers met at Henley Golf Club to welcome the 2018 junior captain.

Max Gosby, a pupil at Gillotts School in Henley and Shiplake College, drove in to mark the start of his captain’s year.

He takes over from last year’s captain Angus Harris-White.

Before the drive-in, the club held its final competition of the year, the Kathy Sparks Trophies.

The competition was played in four categories based on age and handicap level.

The main 18-hole Kathy Sparks competition for lower handicap boys and girls was won by Leo Allen.

He secured 38 Stableford points from Oscar Rait, with 35 points, who edged out Mairi Weir on countback.

The Young Sparks, also 18 holes for handicaps up to 36, was won by Liam Hilditch with a fantastic 49 points from his sister Lauren who scored 39 points.

The Junior Sparks nine-hole competition for handicaps up to 54 was won by Toby Phillips by one shot from Zander Norris.

The younger players had group tuition from the PGA coaches and then a team competition on the course which was won by Ben Griffith, Olly Judge, Ben Anderson and Toby Pinnington.

After the competition all the players enjoyed lunch and team quizzes.

In the afternoon, parents and sponsors assembled for the presentation of prizes for the 21 club competitions played in 2017.

The results of the season-long Order of Merit, based on aggregate results from all the seasons’ competitions were announced.

Winner of Division 2 girls was Lucy Hucker, from Lauren Hilditch and for the boys, Fergus Heggie, from Zander Norris.

The girls’ golfer of the year was Chloe Stanley, from Olivia Steel and Olivia Young, and the boys’ golfer of the year was Angus Harris-White from Tom Hancock and Leo Allen.

Best performances for the most improved scholarship children went to William Sadler (minis), Toby Pinnington (cadets), Olivia Young (teaching) and Will Frood (playing scholarships). Thomas Wilkinson won the Feel Inspired scholarship.

The committee’s Player of the Year award was presented to Angus Harris-White. He started the year with a six handicap and finished at two. A highlight was winning the main 36-hole Club Championship after a play-off.