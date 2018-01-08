Woolaway appointed new club captain

CAVERSHAM Heath Golf Club have appointed a new club captain.

Following the report of a working party on the workings of the club and how it may move forward, commissioned by the club last year, Steve Woolaway was appointed new club captain.

Woolaway, a founder member, was Caversham’s first ever vice-captain under Des Kearney, succeeding him as captain in 2002/03.

An active member of the club, Woolaway wrote the original competition manual before it became computerised. He held the post of handicap secretary in 2004 and worked with three other club captains to set up the Concorde League of which he captained the first season. In addition he instigated the Woolaway Winter Pairs competition.

Volunteer members, along with the club staff, will continue to run all the competitions in line with the rulings set out by The Rules of Golf and CONGU.

Meanwhile Robert Jones came out on top of the last competition of the year held at the club.

Jones recorded 10 pars and three birdies on his way to 41 points to win Division 1 of the Midweek Stableford just before Christmas.

Michael Beaumont was runner-up with 37 points and Richard Drury held off the challenge of John Endersby, Steve Woolaway and Lee Kirton to claim third place on countback, all with 36 points.

Nigel Trinder won Division 2 thanks to a birdie and four points on his last hole. He ended with 37 points, ahead of Stuart Walker who took second place on countback from Ben Storey, both with 36 points.