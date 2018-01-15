Webb in fine form

THE first weekend Stableford of the year at Caversham Heath Golf Club saw some high scores with all the top five players in Division 1 recording 40 points or more.

Stuart Webb came out on top with 45 points (halves of 22 and 23 points), including nine pars, three of them four pointers. Runner-up was Gary King with 44 points (halves of 23 and 21 points), including 12 pars and three birdies. Third was Andrew Parker with 43 points (halves of 19 and 24 points), including nine pars, three birdies and an eagle on the par five 11th hole.

The top three in Division 2 also recorded 40 points or more with John Purnell topping the pile with 41 points (halves of 23 and 18 points). Second was Duncan Mee on countback from Neil McAllister, both with 40 points. Mee’s total included a nil return.

Division 3 winner was Simon Reynell Taylor with 42 points. He went out in 24 points, scored seven pars and one birdie and also had two nil returns. Second was Toby Joyce with 39 points and third was Andy Ward on countback from Stuart Taylor, both with 37 points. Ward had a double bogey on his last hole while Taylor had three nil returns, including one of the last.