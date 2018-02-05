Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Penn takes top spot

AN IMPRESSIVE 47 points earned Luke Penn top spot in Division 3 and a four shot cut in handicap in the weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath last Sunday.

Penn recorded 25 points on the front nine as he raced to 47 points, including one five point score and two four point scores. It could have been even better as he ended with a nil return. Runner-up was Daniel Dover with 38 points and third was Jason Springer with 37.

Division 1 winner was Mark Banham on countback from Darren Bonney, both with 38 points. Banham shot 11 pars and one birdie while Bonney recorded eight pars and four birdies. Both ended with a bogey. Third was Alex Easter on countback from Paul West and Robert Jones, all with 36 points.

Paul Lobban won Division 2 with 39 points. Duncan MacDonald was second, on countback from David Holloway, both with 37.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33