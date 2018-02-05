Penn takes top spot

AN IMPRESSIVE 47 points earned Luke Penn top spot in Division 3 and a four shot cut in handicap in the weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath last Sunday.

Penn recorded 25 points on the front nine as he raced to 47 points, including one five point score and two four point scores. It could have been even better as he ended with a nil return. Runner-up was Daniel Dover with 38 points and third was Jason Springer with 37.

Division 1 winner was Mark Banham on countback from Darren Bonney, both with 38 points. Banham shot 11 pars and one birdie while Bonney recorded eight pars and four birdies. Both ended with a bogey. Third was Alex Easter on countback from Paul West and Robert Jones, all with 36 points.

Paul Lobban won Division 2 with 39 points. Duncan MacDonald was second, on countback from David Holloway, both with 37.