Super Mario out in front

MARIO ATKINSON claimed top spot in Division 1 of the midweek Stableford at Caversham Heath on Wednesday of last week.

Atkinson scored 37 points to win the division. Michael Beaumont was second with 36 points and Steven Painter was third with 35 points. Beaumont lost his chance of victory when he double- bogeyed the last hole and failed to get a point while Painter’s round included two nil returns.

Division 2 winner was John Holdsworth with 34 points. Colin Parkes was runner-up with 33 points and Jim Willson was third with 32. Holdsworth must have thought he had lost his chance of victory after scoring a triple bogey on the last hole, however, his two nearest rivals could not take advantage of this and both had doubles on the last.

The fourball of Calvin Hutt, Leon Hutt, Paul West and Craig Hutt returned 174 points to win the Pink Ball Competition on Saturday. Second were the team of Shaun Warton, Andy Holmes, Andy Ward and Stuart Webb with 156 points, and third were Nick Ford, Edward Houghton, Sean Houghton and Carl Bache with 151.