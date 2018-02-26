Thomas's trio triumph

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
BADGEMORE PARK lady captain Carol Searle held her charity day last week supporting Medical Detection Dogs.
A nine-hole Texas scramble was played with the winning team being Norma Thomas, Marion Denby and Cath Adamson. Golf stalls holding bric-a-brac, bottles and a flower stall supplied by Badgemore’s president June Gaffney made £860.
After lunch a talk was given with a slide show by two people from Medical Detection Dogs which is a charity and receives no government funding.
