Williams tops table at Caversham Heath's weekend Stableford

THERE were high scores galore in the February weekend Stableford competition at Caversham Heath with 38 players across all three divisions scoring 36 points or more.

Six players had 36 points or better in Division 1, 19 players in Division 2 and 17 in Division 3. On top of this the top 12 in Division 2 had 39 points or more with five players scoring 40 points or more.

Dave Williams topped the list in Division 1 with 43 points (halves of 21 and 22 points). He recorded 12 pars, three consecutive birdies and one eagle. His back nine consisted of all pars plus the eagle.

Runner-up was Michael Beaumont on countback from James McGiveron and Jon Winstanley, all with 40 points. Beaumont (halves of 18 and 22 points) scored 11 pars and three birdies and still claimed second spot despite one nil return and a double bogey.

McGiveron (halves of 22 and 18 points) had nine pars and two birdies, but ended with two double bogeys, while Winstanley (halves of 22 and 18 points) had eight pars and three birdies, but ended bogey, nil return, bogey.

Stephen Halford took the honours in Division 2 with 43 points, scoring 11 pars and one birdie. Second was Clive Adamson with 42 points, scoring eight pars and three birdies. However, he also had a nil return and ended with two doubles. Third was Martin Chidgey with 41 points.

Division 3 winner was Andy Ward with 41 points. Runner-up was Jason Springer on countback from Neil Duguid and Mark Slater, all with 39 points.

Jack Russell stormed to victory in Division 1 of the midweek Stableford with 43 points. He had halves of 20 and 23 points, recording 13 pars and one birdie. From the eighth hole he parred all the remaining holes, apart from the 15th where he had a bogey. He will now play off a handicap of 10 after receiving an automatic one-shot cut plus also having an exceptional scoring reduction of another shot applied.

Runner-up was Robert Jones with 39 points and third was Steven Painter with 38 points. Painter also received a one-shot cut in handicap.

Division 2 winner was Nigel Tinder with 42 points. Despite having two nil returns and a double on the last, Joyce Collins took second place, on countback from Samuel Kpani-Addy, both with 37 points.