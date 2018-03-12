Monday, 12 March 2018

Thomas tees off

THE new ladies’ captain of Henley Golf Club teed off last week in bitter snowy conditions.

Kingwood Common based Ann Thomas started playing golf in 2004 taking lessons from the Henley Golf Club professional Mark Howell. Initially she joined Hennerton the same year and remained there for five years before joining Henley and becoming an active member of the ladies’ section. Ann’s husband Ian was club captain of Henley in 2008.

Before the ceremony the outgoing ladies’ captain Clare Dodds held her final team better ball competition which was won by the trio of Joan Fletcher, Gail Nathan and Ruth Luckett with a score of 81 points.

